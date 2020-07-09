Several local malls prepare to open on Friday

Dozens of stores inside the Walden Galleria Mall, the Boulevard Mall, the Mckinley Mall and the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls are preparing to reopen their doors on Friday.

The Eastern Hills Mall is aiming to open next week on Wednesday — pending the installation of new air filters.

The BFLO Store has several locations in area malls. Two of them are open right now– – but tomorrow, all of them are going to reopen.

“Today, it’s all about frantically getting everything together making sure everything is ready tagged separated. It’s going to be a long day, but we want to make sure that we’re ready and we’ve been waiting a long time,” said Nathan Mroz of the BFLO Store.

The workers are anxious to get back to work.

“The opening of the malls on Friday, will allow us to bring back a lot of employees, and kind of bring back almost double our workforce now,” Mroz said. “Which is great for, not only us, but also the economy.”

The opening of the malls is contingent on their ability to install high efficiency air filters. Local experts say that’s key to keeping folks safe from covid 19.

“Indoor air spaces are at risk because, when you have a bunch of people coming in and out of a space, some of them may be infected and don’t even know it,” said Christopher Fox President of R.P. Fedder. “That’s very fine filter media, that’s capturing particles to 300 nano-meters, or 05 microns, so very small particles out of the air, capturing 95 percent of those particles.”