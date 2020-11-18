Several school districts in Erie County to remain virtual until case numbers drop, restrictions are lifted

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – School districts in Erie County that are in the Orange Zone are forced to switch to remote learning only. However, after Monday, several school districts are going to stay virtual until further notice.

“It’s concerning, obviously it’s been a disturbing trend over the past couple of weeks just in the Western New York region and seeing the uptick in cases,” said West Seneca Central School district superintendent Matthew Bystrak.

The West Seneca Central School District intended to have all its students back to in-person learning just before the winter break, but as cases continue to rise the district decided it’s best to switch back to all remote learning.

“Our students and our staff would be doing a pretty major transition in the middle of an increase in positivity rates and I think that’s where we started to be concerned,” he said.

Bystrak said the district will reassess after the winter break on whether it will stay remote.

The Amherst Central School District won’t go back to in-person learning until the restrictions are lifted. In a statement to parents the district said, “the Orange and Red testing metrics are extremely stringent and we would likely be forced to remain in remote instruction until we are placed back in a Yellow Zone or the micro-cluster designation is completely lifted. We have plans in place to seamlessly shift to remote instruction should we need to.”

The Hamburg Central School district echoed the same concerns stating, “The reasons for our move to remote learning, and the difficulty in returning to in-person learning in an Orange Zone, are important. Being declared into an Orange Zone brings with it rigorous testing requirements, placing a significant public health mandate on schools.“

Under the Orange Zone schools must:

Remain closed for at least 4 calendar days after the zone designation is announced (48 hours to ensure lack of infectious contact in the school, and additional time for testing), and may re-open as early as the 5th calendar day.

Ensure that no person may attend in-person on the campus without first receiving a negative test result, this applies to faculty/staff as well as students.

After schools reopen they have to test 25 percent of in-person students and staff.

“Trying to arrange for that testing can be challenging. The state does provide kits but you still need the staff to carry on out those tests,” said NYS Council of School Superintendents Deputy Director Robert Lowry.