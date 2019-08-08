Sgt. Daniel Shaw’s parents presented with recovered Purple Heart Medal

Today is Purple Heart Day and Congressman Chris Collins has presented the recovered Purple Heart medal of Sgt. Daniel J. Shaw posthumously to his parents Ronald and Brenda Shaw.

Army Sgt. Shaw was killed in combat while serving in Iraq.

He enlisted into the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and served two tours in Iraq.

Sgt. Shaw graduated from West Seneca West in 2003.

He was 23-years-old when he was killed in combat by an explosion.

Sgt. Shaw and his family is being thanked for his sacrifice for the country.