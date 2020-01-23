Shakti Yoga is celebrating ten years on Grant Street

(WIVB) – When Michelle Gigante’s yoga practice outgrew its small Lexington Avenue space over a decade ago, she moved her business to Buffalo’s West Side.

“I wanted to own my own building and open a larger space, and the West Side called to me,” Gigante said. “I just knew it was a place for my business, my people and the work that I did.”

Gigante purchased a former bank building at 133 Grant St. as a home for Shakti Yoga. The building’s soaring vault ceilings remain, as well as an original bank vault in the back.

“It was very important to me when I purchased it that I was able to preserve the history, and for people to be able to see and feel all the years of the building,” Gigante said. “When they walked through the door, to get a sense that it was a financial institution, and that institution has grown into a spiritual center- it’s a pretty amazing transformation.”

“Shakti” translates to “creative energy”, Gigante said.

“This is a home, a haven, a house for creative energy,” Gigante said.

Besides yoga, Shakti Yoga also offers meditation, healing, spiritual guidance, and annual travel retreats.

The spiritual studio’s schedule is also full of events including live music.

“There are constantly events here that bring people together, and when we are together, we can find yoga- whether we have a mat or not,” Gigante said.

Ten years ago, Shakti Yoga was one of the first new businesses to open on Grant Street in a while.

Now, many locally owned businesses line the street- including Freddy J‘s, Gather and Game, and West Side Bazaar, a small-business incubator.

“If you look around Grant Street, you will see a lot of renovations of these older buildings, to preserve the history,” Gigante said. “I’m excited to see who will come into these newer spots that are being created today.”

To celebrate Shakti Yoga’s tenth anniversary, a party will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday night at the studio. The event will feature healing services, live music, and food and drink from West Side restaurants.

