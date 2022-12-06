BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country music artist Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour on Tuesday.

Following the success of the first leg, Twain is adding 19 shows to the fall schedule. The tour kicks off on Oct. 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center with stops across America, including Buffalo, before coming to an end on Nov. 14 in Vancouver, BC.

Twain will play at KeyBank Center on Oct. 20.

The tour marks on of Twain’s biggest tours, with over 70 dates taking place. This is her first tour in nearly five years.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, Dec. 16. To purchase tickets click here.

Presale tickets for Citi members begin on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and runs until Thursday, Dec. 15. Presale tickets can be purchased here.

Twain and Live Nation, the tour’s producer, announced that $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Shania Kids Can. SKC provides children with one-one-one consultations, academic support and group activates.