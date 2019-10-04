Sheary Strikes Twice In Sabres 3-1 Season Opener Victory

Buffalo Sabres’ Conor Sheary (43) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

50 years ago, the Buffalo Sabres opened up their first season in the NHL season with a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Fast forward 50 years later, and the Sabres opened up their 2019-20 season with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Former Penguin Conor Sheary scored the first goal of the season for Buffalo early in the first period. Casey Mittlestadt won a battle in the Penguins zone, and dished it over to Sheary who put the puck past Matt Murray.

Conor Sheary strikes gold! 🚨



We get our first goal of the 2019-20 season and take a 1-0 lead.#Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/h9H3wsoOBI — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 3, 2019

The Penguins evened up the score early in the second period with a power play goal from Evgeni Malkin. Buffalo responded with just about five minutes to play in the second period with a power play goal of their own. Sheary tallied his second goal of the night off another pass from Mittlestadt, right in front of the net.

The Sabres would call dagger with 44 seconds to play in the second period, when Rasmus Dahlin stunned Murray off a feed from Sam Reinhart.

Buffalo out shot Pittsburgh 41-29. Carter Hutton stopped 28 shots for his first win of the new season. The Sabres host New Jersey in their home opener Saturday.