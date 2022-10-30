BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees named eight new members in their annual meeting Saturday.

The new trustees include:

Marco Cercone, partner at Rupp Basse Pfalzgraf Cunningham law firm, UB Law grad

Jessica Croce, developer whose company owns Curtiss Hotel, the Buffalo Chophouse and several downtown parking operations

Andrew Davis, COO of Erie County Medical Center

David Fabian, CPA at Bonadio Group, where he is managing partner of the Buffalo office

Thomas Lang, attorney at Magavern Magavern & Grimm, UB Law grad, Fredonia theater arts grad

Yuki Numata Resnick, founder/executive director of Buffalo String Works, an after-school music program serving Buffalo youth

Maryam Saleemi, internist affiliated with Erie County Medical Center, Medical University of the Americas grad

Donald Ware, previously served on Shea’s board, was CFO of EduKids until the family business was sold to a larger day-care company

James Eagan was also re-elected as treasurer during the meeting meeting and La Verne Mosey-Murphy was re-elected as secretary.

All current trustees and other officers affirmed their commitment to Shea’s and will continue to serve the organization, per an email from the Board, which also announced it will form a search committee to identify candidates to serve as the next president of Shea’s.