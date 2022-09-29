BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shea’s Theatre and Colvin Cleaners are teaming up to help students find prom dresses.

The annual event, called “Gowns for Proms,” collects gently used dresses for students in need. Colvin Cleaners collects, dry cleans and tailors them.

The event is in partnership with Shea’s for their premier of the hit Broadway musical “Prom.” They are collecting gowns at their box office or you can bring them to any Colvin Cleaners location.

Those who donate get a $10 voucher for Colvin Cleaners and 25% off tickets for the musical.