Shea’s reschedules performances of “Anastasia” to September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Shea’s Performing Arts Center has rescheduled its performances of “Anastasia”.
The musical was set to run from May 5 to 10, and has been rescheduled to Sept. 8 through 13.
All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
|Tuesday, September 8 at 7:30 PM
|Wednesday, September 9 at 7:30 PM
|Thursday, September 10 at 7:30 PM
|Friday, September 11 at 8:00 PM (Curtain Up! Performance)
|Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM
|Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM
Your ticket will be honored for the same day of the performance from your original purchase.
There is no need to exchange or reprint your current tickets.
