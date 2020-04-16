Shea’s reschedules performances of “Anastasia” to September

1  of  2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Shea’s Performing Arts Center has rescheduled its performances of “Anastasia”.

The musical was set to run from May 5 to 10, and has been rescheduled to Sept. 8 through 13.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Tuesday, September 8 at 7:30 PM
Wednesday, September 9 at 7:30 PM
Thursday, September 10 at 7:30 PM
Friday, September 11 at 8:00 PM (Curtain Up! Performance)
Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM
Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM

Your ticket will be honored for the same day of the performance from your original purchase.

There is no need to exchange or reprint your current tickets. 

