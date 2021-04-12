Shea’s to announce new performance dates on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, Shea’s Performing Arts Center will announce the new dates for the M&T Bank Broadway Series.

The iconic theater, which has been a staple of Buffalo entertainment for nearly a century, faced the same fate as many other businesses last year; it had to temporarily shut down.

Related Content Event, arts and entertainment venues now open for business

It wasn’t until earlier this month that venues like Shea’s were able to reopen, but at one-third capacity. Even so, Shea’s decided to stay closed.

“We look forward to being able to welcome theatergoers back to Shea’s as soon as it is safe for everyone and is practical. Touring shows need to play to 80 to 90 percent capacity in order to make it economically feasible to tour to Buffalo and across the country. With the costs of the producing, including cast and crew, travel accommodations, as well as local workers such as musicians, stagehands, and more, the overall cost of live theatre is expensive.” Michael G. Murphy, president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center

MORE | Shea’s responds to New York’s latest venue capacity guidelines

The theater’s upcoming performances include popular shows like Hamilton, The Band’s Visit and My Fair Lady.

Dates for those shows are expected to be announced during a conference in the morning. News 4 will provide more details when they’re available.