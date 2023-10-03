BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shelby’s owners couldn’t take her with them when they moved, so she needs a new home.

This 10-month-old Staffordshire terrier mix pup has only been with the SPCA Serving Erie County for a week.

“She is going to be a big girl when she grows up.” Mindy Ussrey, director of behavior and adoptions at the SPCA, says. “But she’s a sweet dog who is good with kids and other dogs.”

If you’re interested in adopting Shelby, click or tap here.