Sheriff: Deputy sucker punched by inmate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the holding center sucker punched a deputy.

This happened on July 3 shortly before 10:30 a.m.

According to authorities, Khalil Muhammad, 23, suddenly punched a deputy in the head while the law enforcement official was escorting him back to his cell.

More deputies responded, subdued Muhammad and got him into the cell.

The deputy who was attacked suffered a broken nose and other upper body injuries. He remains off of work as of Wednesday.

Muhammad was charged with felony counts of assault while confined in a correctional facility and assaulting an officer. He also faces administrative charges.

When the attack occurred, Muhammad was in the holding center for a parole violation.