Sheriff: Drunk driver found hiding in woods after severing pole

TOWN OF MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania woman is facing a slew of charges following a crash in Chautauqua County.

Shortly before Midnight on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office says that Cassandra Hoitink, 37, crashed into a utility pole on Mann Rd. in the Town of Mina, severing it.

When deputies arrived, Hoitink wasn’t there, so a K-9 was deployed to help find her.

Eventually, authorities say she was found hiding in a wooded area after the dog followed a human odor track about three-quarters of a mile down the highway.

DWI charges were placed against Hoitink, and she was also accused of leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while using a mobile phone and moving from the lane unsafely.

After being processed, Hoitink was released with citations. She will be in Town of Mina Court at a later date.