Sheriffs Office reports Erie County Holding Center inmate attempts suicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard reports an Erie County Holding Center inmate attempted to commit suicide Friday afternoon.

The male inmate was discovered by a Deputy who was performing a routine supervisory tour.

According to Sheriff Howard the inmate was found with a bed sheet tied around his neck and connected to the bars of his cell.

Correctional Health personal began life-saving measures, continuing for 30 minutes until a pulse was detected.

The individual was transported to an area hospital for continued treatment.

The male inmate was admitted to the facility on Thursday on an outstanding warrant for Robbery in the 2nd degree.

The Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation and reported the incident to the NYS Commission of Correction.

By the family’s request the sheriff’s office says they contacted the presiding judge who immediately lifted the warrant allowing the release of the inmate from custody and allowing the family to be with the patient.