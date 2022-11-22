BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office announced that they will be hosting a vehicle safety event.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Erie County Highway Department facility.

The event will feature free car seat safety checks and the Sheriff’s office will distribute free Kia locks to eligible owners. Locks are limited.

According to the sheriff’s office, lock eligibility includes:

2011-2021 Kia vehicles with key start ignition

The vehicle must be present

Proof of Erie County residency

One per vehicle

Drivers are required to enter the facility via the Harlem Road entrance, employees will be on hand to direct traffic. People are asked not to line up on Harlem Road due to traffic safety issues.