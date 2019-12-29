Shooting at church in Texas leaves at least two dead

(CBS) – At least two people are dead in a shooting Sunday at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, officials said. One person died at the scene and another died en route to the hospital, MedStar told CBS News.

A third person is in critical condition.

Mike Drivdahl of the White Settlement Fire Department said in a press conference after the shooting that they believed one of the three people transported to hospital is the shooter, but the shooter’s current condition is unknown.

A witness told CBS Dallas / Fort Worth the gunman shot someone with a shotgun during communion and that he was then taken down by another church member. According to the witness, another church member shot the suspect.

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” Isabel Arreola told CBS DFW.

The church, West Freeway Church of Christ, is located in White Settlement, in suburban Tarrant County.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.