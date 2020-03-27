Shooting investigation leads to six arrests for guns, drugs in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Six people are facing charges after Jamestown Police executed a search warrant at a Jefferson Street residence Thursday.

While investigating the residence following a shooting incident, detectives found four unlawfully possessed handguns, over 200 rounds of ammunition, 12 lbs. of marijuana, 1.2 oz of cocaine, and about $4,000 cash, according to police reports.

At the scene, Anthony D. Burris, 29, of Jamestown, was arrested and charged with four counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and first degree criminal possession of marijuana.

Detectives from the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force worked together to gather information on a Buffalo Street residence where it was suspected that the individuals involved in the shooting earlier that day were located.

On Thursday night, two people who fit the description of the individuals from the shooting left the Buffalo Street residence and fled on foot when police attempted to speak with them. The individuals, 21-year-old Torrie T. Jones of Buffalo and 26-year-old Mikial C. Moore of Buffalo were taken into custody and second degree criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and second degree obstructing governmental administration. Jones was also charged with false personation and Moore was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

A search warrant was obtained for the Buffalo Street address, where about seven grams of crack cocaine and 4.7 grams of fentanyl was located.

Police arrested 18-year-old Andre Jones of Buffalo, Eddie Melendez, 47, of Jamestown, and Melissa C. Kestler, 39, of Jamestown and charged each with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jamestown Police are still investigating the shooting at Jefferson Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7536 or on the TIPS Line at 716-483-8477.