Shooting investigation on Buffalo-Tonawanda line

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating a shooting on Vulcan St. in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday outside the Vulcan Mini Mart.

According to Buffalo police, a 20-year-old woman was shot while inside a vehicle. She was taken to ECMC, where she was treated and released.

Part of Vulcan St. does land in the Town of Tonawanda’s jurisdiction. Town of Tonawanda police confirmed there was a shots fired call and they had crews on the scene, but made it clear Buffalo Police will be handling the report.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.