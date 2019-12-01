Shooting, stabbing closes Syracuse mall

(WIVB)–Syracuse Police released more details about a Black Friday shooting at a popular mall. They say the suspect was taken into custody after he crashed a car while driving a friend to the hospital.

The shooting happened at Destiny USA around 7:00 p.m. Friday night in front of the mall’s food court. Police say 21-year-old Kyree Traux shot a man in the leg and left the mall.



Police say his friend was stabbed and that’s why he was on his way to the hospital when he crashed. The shooting victim is expected to survive.

Truax is facing several charged including assault and criminal possession of a weapon.