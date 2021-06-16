SHOP SMALL 716: Down on the Corner Ice Cream

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amy Bradley opened up an ice cream stand at the intersection of Route 425 and Route 93 last year- right before the pandemic shutdown hit.

“From how I expected it to be with the pandemic, it was not so bad,” Bradley recounted.

Down on the Corner Ice Cream (4078 N. Ridge Road, Lockport) gets its name from the Creedence Clearwater Revival song of the same name.

For Bradley, a pharmacist, opening the stand was a family affair, as well as a job for her when she eventually retires.

“My daughter in Lockport helps me out, my mother helps me out,” Bradley said. “I have wonderful friends who help out.”

The ice cream shop is giving back to the community by helping a different nonprofit organization each month this season.

In May, they collected a part of the proceeds from each sale of “The Bob Sundae” for the Myositis Association, raising $200 for the organization. Bradley’s late husband Bob had myositis.

This month, a dollar from every Perry’s Parkerhouse (amaretto and maraschino cherries) cone will go to Lockport CARES homeless shelter.

In July, they will be donating part of their proceeds to Hospice.

“My girls and I have always been involved with 4H and Girl Scouts and things like that – we’ve always been involved with helping the community,” Bradley said. “This is just a way to give back.”

Down on the Corner and its neighbors to both sides, Three Sisters Garlic and the Country Hot Box, are hosting a Chalk Walk event on June 25. Up to nine groups can participate, with two to four people per group.

They will have 7′ by 7′ ft. areas for drawing. Chalk will be provided although participants are invited to bring their own.

Preregistration is required. Sign up forms are available at Down on the Corner, or by calling 716-302-3150.