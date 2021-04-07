Shop Small 716: Fresh Floral and Gift Company

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A floral and gift shop that has been in business for 20 years in Springville has blossomed into a second location in the McKinley Mall- with expansion in the works.

Fresh Floral and Gift Company occupies the space in the mall formerly held by the BFLO Store.

Mother-daughter team Mary James and Casie Sweeney own the Fresh shops.

They’re both certified balloon artists who create beautiful designs with flowers and balloons for weddings and other events.

“Now, Springville is going to be pretty much a flower and small gift shop, and the boutique ended up coming here to the McKinley Mall,” James said.

The shop in the mall offers everything from clothing to gourmet food and has gifts for every type of person.

Next door will be home to an “art barn” offering classes including floral design, basket weaving, and embroidery, as well as a flower market.

“People will be able to design their own bouquets, which I think will be fun for people to come in and pick out their favorite flowers,” Sweeney added.

The new location was set to open in April 2020, but the pandemic shutdown slowed down their start.

“We lost a few months in the beginning, but ever since we’ve opened, the community has been great,” Sweeney said. “We’ve had a really good response up here.”

During the pandemic shutdown, they sold custom gift boxes for Easter and Mother’s Day.

“That went over really well, so we’ve been continuing doing that too,” Sweeney added.

Fresh is one of the new local businesses providing a breath of fresh air to the McKinley Mall.

“The mall has been great to work with- they’re pro-small business,” James said.

