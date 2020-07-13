Shoppers trickle into local malls and get a covid-19 safe experience

The local malls have officially reopened to the public and many shoppers are getting a different kind of experience.

“There’s a lot of protection,” said Michael Cassety, who was shopping with his dad at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

“There’s distance and protection and we even had to sanitize our hands on the way out, but it was fun, same experience no difference,” said Scott Cassety, Michael’s father.

The Walden Galleria and the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls have put in place several measures to keep shoppers safe from Covid19. Safe social distancing is required and face masks have to be worn at all times, seating areas are eliminated and seating in the food court is closed as well.

Not all the stores are open yet in the malls.

“My two stores are still closed so I’ll head out, but it’s nice to walk around and it’s bright and it’s always cheery here,” Judy Di Camillo of Lewiston who was trying to shop at Chico’s and Talbots. “Chico’s says they’ll be open on Friday, so I think I’ll come back then.”

“It’s really cool, a lot of the stores are shut down, for now, but I’m guessing they’re just like restocking, and stuff like that, so only some stores are open, but it’s nice to get out of the house and walk around,” said shopper Abbi Woolcott of Tonawanda.



Officials with the Fashion Outlet Malls and the Walden Galleria say, some of the stores are training staff, preparing merchandise and some are working to make sure the store is covid-19 safe.

You can either check the mall’s website or give the store a call before you head out to see if they’re open. https://www.fashionoutletsniagara.com/

https://www.waldengalleria.com/

