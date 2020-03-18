Short stoppages planned on Thruway overnight this week

(WIVB) – Brief overnight stoppages are scheduled on the New York State Thruway in Western New York between Wednesday night and early Friday morning.

Crews will be installing mainline gantries ahead of the Thruway’s conversion to a cashless tolling system by the end of 2020.

There are several stoppages scheduled in each direction between exit 57 (Hamburg/East Aurora) and exit 55 (Springville/Orchard Park) on Wednesday and Thursday night and between Exit 50 (I-290 /Niagara Falls) and Exit 48A (Medina-Pembroke) on Thursday night and Friday night. The stoppages are planned, weather-permitting, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. which are expected to last about 20 minutes each.

Drivers should anticipate delays and find alternative routes where possible.

You can find a full list of where the cashless toll gantries will be installed here.

https://bit.ly/2UfmPlq