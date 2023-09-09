UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – One person is being treated at a Utica hospital after being shot in the neck at Proctor High School. Utica Police responded to the Hilton Avenue school around 4:10 p.m. for the reports of shots fired.

The Proctor High School football team had just finished their game against Binghamton High School when a large crowd gathered across the street from the school on Armory Drive. A fight broke out prompting a response from Proctor Security and Utica Police. The physical fight then became a gun fight, and a member of the school security staff was shot in the neck.

It is unclear how many times the victim was hit, and the extent of their injuries is not known at this time. They are being treated at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

No arrests have been made, but Utica Police have identified a suspect.

Fans were held inside the Proctor High School stadium while police responded to the shooting. They were released at approximately 5:10 p.m.

More information is expected to be released by the Utica Police Department.