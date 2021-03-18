Should “cocktails-to-go” stay? The New York Restaurant Association wants alcohol takeout and delivery to become permanent

(WIVB) – Should “cocktails-to-go” stay?

The executive order that allowed New York restaurants to serve alcohol for takeout and delivery expires on March 28- and leaders with the New York Restaurant Association want Gov. Cuomo to extend it.

In a survey by the group, 86 percent of New Yorkers say they want alcohol takeout and delivery to be permanent.

Of those surveyed, 64 percent said they had purchased takeout or delivery during the week before they were surveyed, and among that group, almost half said they included an alcoholic beverage with at least one of the orders.

You can find the entire survey here.