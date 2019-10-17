New York starts talks on paying college athletes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State senator has introduced a bill that would allow college athletes to get paid.

The New York Collegiate Compensation Act would permit college athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image, and likeness.

In a statement Senate Sponsor Kevin Parker said:

“It is unfair for students to struggle financially while their athletic ability is a source of income solely for the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) and the colleges and universities they attend.”

A new Siena College Poll of 742 registered New York voters finds strong support for the idea.

“We asked them first, ‘Should players, college athletes, be allowed to make money for selling the use of their name, their image, their likeness, etc.’ and by a strong 63 to 29 percent margin, New Yorkers support that,” Siena College Pollster Steve Greenberg said.

The real big factor in support was age. Eighty-five percent of 18- to 34-year-olds favored the concept. Forty-nine percent of voters 55 and older approved, while 42 percent opposed.

“So those millennials, those Generation X folks, the younger voters, who are many of them still paying college loans, they think the idea of college athletes being able to make money on their own name and image makes a lot of sense,” Greenberg said.

Sen. Parker’s bill would also make schools distribute 15 percent of sports revenue evenly among the student-athletes.

The Siena College poll showed 60 percent of those who participated supported New York colleges taking 15 percent of ticket sale revenue and dividing it among the athletes.