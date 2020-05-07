Showcasing a shelter hero

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even during these trying times, the community continues to help out out our four-legged friends at the Niagara County SPCA.

Mary Alloy has owned Just Pizza in Amherst the past 13 years. The animal lover has become a great friend to the shelter in Niagara County.

You may have seen these adoption flyers on top of your pizza box over the last few months.

This viral pizza and pups promotion began February 28th. Since then more than 25 dogs have been adopted!

With that promotion anyone who adopted a shelter dog from her pizza box was given a $50 gift card to Just Pizza.

Now she’s taking her generosity one step further. “It really has taken off,” said Alloy. “I said I might as well do that for all of them.”

With the no-kill shelter still up and running during these uncertain times, Alloy is now giving away gift certificates to anyone who adopts a shelter dog, whether they’ve been on the pizza box or not!

“If you ever walk through those kennels and see the way those dogs look at you,” she said. “The certificate is just a small act of kindness.”

Adopters will receive the gift certificate with their adoption paper work. Then they can enjoy some pizza and wings, on the house.

“So I get to meet the people who actually adopted them and they come in here,” said Alloy. “We ask them how is the dog doing and it’s just great.”

And beyond the shelter she’s helping feed first responders. “Just on a smaller scale. If they call and I can help them I do it,” she said. “Just little bits and pieces, that’s all nothing extravagant.”

But every little bit makes such a big difference during a time like this.

And Mary says she’s happy to lend a hand .. or in this case a pizza, to help find animals a forever home.

For more information on adoptions and fostering during this time at the Niagara County SPCA, head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.