CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Sandra J. Zavrel is described as white, 5’3″ tall and 110 lbs., with dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a blue fleece sweater, and glasses.

Her last known location was Hillview Drive in Clarence and she is believed to have left on foot in an unknown direction.

For more information contact the sheriff’s office at 716 858 2903.