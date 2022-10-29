CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled.

Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp.

Police say he left on foot and may be heading to a liquor store or into the City of Buffalo off Broadway where he grew up.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheektowaga Police at 716-686-3501.