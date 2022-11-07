CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Silver Alert has been issued for Paulette Witherspoon.

Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue.

She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper hair.

For more information contact the Cheektowaga Police at 716-686-3501.

Courtesy: Erie County Sheriff’s Office