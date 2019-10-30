Sisters Hospital receives national recognition for safe sleep initiatives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Safe sleep practices can mean the difference between life and death for babies, and Sisters Hospital is making a big difference in the fight to promote safe sleeping.

For one thing, Sisters is no longer using loose baby blankets, including swaddle blankets. Instead, the hospital uses zip-up Halo SleepSacks, which drastically reduce suffocation risks.

Every baby also gets a sleep sack to take home.

That’s helped Sisters earn national recognition as a Gold Safe Sleep Champion. “We are the only hospital in Western New York that has that designation,” said Mother-Baby Unit nurse manager Traci Linn Tracey.

Receiving that designation has taken a lot of hard work and major partnerships with groups like Halo and Cribs for Kids.

“We’re providing cribs for anyone that needs cribs. No baby goes home without a safe sleep environment,” Tracey said.

The crib is one of the basics of the ABCs of safe sleep. All babies should be put to bed Alone, on their Back, in a Crib.

Things like pillows, stuffed animals, blankets, and crib bumpers should never be placed in with a baby. And health professionals say baby should never sleep in bed with his or her parents. The risks of suffocation in mom or dad’s blanket, or for mom or dad to roll over onto the baby accidentally, are just too high.

Educating families about all of the best practices for safe sleep is a serious mission for the Mother-Baby, NICU, and Labor and Delivery staff at Sisters. They’re all trained Safe Sleep Ambassadors.

Tracey says the staff sees a lot of “light bulb moments” working with families as they learn new, critical information.

“They don’t know the hazards of crib bumpers or why blankets could cause a baby to be way too hot,” Tracey pointed out.

Things like overheating, and even second hand smoke, have been tied to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, which kills about 3,500 babies in North America every year. Experts say many of those deaths are preventable.

Especially with October being SIDS Awareness month, Catholic Health is working to make sure every family knows the dangers and exactly what they need to do to keep their baby as safe as possible in their own homes.

“They’re in the hospital such a short time, so we’re really trying to mimic this environment, but the purpose of this is for them to take it home with them because that’s where the dangers can lie,” Tracey said. “So if we can demonstrate it here and educate here, we’re hoping that reaches to the community.”

Of course, one of the big messages at Sisters is to share the safe sleep lessons with others. Grandparents and other caregivers who may not receive the education at the hospital need to be brought up to speed on the best safe sleep practices, too.