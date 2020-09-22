Sisters of 28-year-old UB medical school graduate who died from COVID warn people to take pandemic seriously

(WSYR/WIVB) – Tributes for a UB medical school graduate are pouring in faster than her family can read them.

Dr. Adeline Fagan, 28, died in Texas over the weekend from COVID-19 complications.

Her younger sisters say her passing makes their warning about the pandemic more urgent.

“It’s comforting to know that in the short time she got with us, she made an impact,” Natalie Fagan said. “She touched so many lives here and I think it’s a testament to her heart and soul.”

“Even on her worst days, she would find light in this world,” Maureen Fagan said. “I think just doing the littlest thing and remembering to smile if you’re having a bad day.”

Over her months in the hospital, the Fagan family has used Adeline as an example of how to live life, but also to take COVID-19 seriously.

“We’re not out of the woods with this virus yet,” Natalie said. “There are so many more people we are going to lose to this, and all those families that are about to lose their Adeline- it just breaks my heart.”