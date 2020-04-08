Six Flags Darien Lake donates ponchos to veterans’ home

1  of  3
Roller Coaster_1520956157274

The Ride of Steel roller coaster is shown at the entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011.(AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– The New York State Veterans’ Home in Batavia received some extra supplies Wednesday.

Six Flags Darien Lake donated 500 ponchos to the facility’s skilled nursing staff to protect themselves and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone is feeling the effects of COVID-19 and we at Six Flags Darien Lake want to do our part to help ensure members of our community are safe and healthy,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “Being able to assist the hard-working men and women who are on the front lines caring for veterans is an honor and a privilege.”

The New York State Veterans’ Home is a skilled nursing facility owned and operated by the New York State Department of Health for veterans and their dependents.

