Six Flags Darien Lake Holds Open Call for Fright Fest

Summer isn’t officially over but it’s starting to feel a whole lot like fall. At Six Flags Darien Lake, that means it’s time to prepare for the scare of the season — Fright Fest!

The theme park is hiring 40-50 positions. They’re looking for scare actors, make up artists, ushers and entertainment technicians. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak showed us what it takes to be a scare actor!

Six Flags Darien Lake’s Fright Fest runs September 27th – October 27th. If you’re interested in applying for a job at this year’s Fright Fest you can apply here.