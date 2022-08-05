WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A fatal car accident that occurred on Thursday along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott left one five year old dead, and seriously injured six others that were in the car.

Investigators with the New York State Police discovered the person driving the vehicle, 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway, overturned, and then finally submerged in the creek.

Three of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle, while two self-extracted themselves, and two more passengers were extracted.

Many of the passengers in the vehicle were minors and were taken to different hospitals. According to the New York State Police:

Dylan Camp, 17, was taken to Upstate Hospital for minor injuries.

Isaac Moody, 14, was taken to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kolby Sincerbeaux, 17, from Red Creek, was taken to Strong Hospital with serious injuries.

Izabella Sincerbeaux, 14, from Red Creek, was taken to Upstate Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Serenity Benjamin, 10, from Oswego, was taken to Upstate Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Perrotta was taken to Oswego Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers also mentioned that the five-year-old was taken to Oswego Hospital for fatal injuries.

There is no further information released at this time.

UPDATE: One vehicle crashed into the river at the bottom of this hill. Multiple people were inside and were seriously injured according to State Police. No fatalities are reported at this time, or what caused this accident. Neighbors immediately jumped in to rescue those inside. pic.twitter.com/Im4PpMDfVA — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) August 4, 2022

On scene of a serious accident on Younglove rd in Wayne county near Red Creek. Hearing reports of at least one injury, but state police say the accident is still under investigation and can’t give any details at this point. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/utNAXtWFGu — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 4, 2022

