LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – One person is dead after six people were shot overnight during a Halloween party on South Niagara Street in Lockport.

Cheyenne Farewell of Medina died at the scene.

#Breaking: Lockport Police say six people were shot at a Halloween party last night on South Niagara Street. Police tell @news4buffalo one woman was pronounced dead at the scene. We are working to find out the conditions of the five others who were injured. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) October 17, 2020

Crews rushed the five other people to the hospital.

We don’t yet know their names or conditions.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.