Sixth grader helps anchor News 4 Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Not everyone knows what they want to do in life before they’ve even reached middle school. Nolan Watson is an exception to that, as he enters the sixth grade at Orchard Park Middle School. He wants to be a newscaster at a local TV station.

Nolan got his chance to prove he has what it takes on News 4 Wake Up! Wednesday morning. He joined the team as a “fill-in anchor”, helping to read a news story and do the weather forecast.

News 4 learned about Nolan when he wrote the station a letter, expressing his interest in Broadcasting, and requesting a tour of the station. He had already been the ‘head anchor’ for his elementary school’s TV News, and wrote in his letter, “I would love to come in and see what goes on behind the scenes on a larger broadcast. Hopefully, I can bring some ideas to the middle school’s news and get other kids interested in broadcasting”. News 4 offered Nolan an even more unique opportunity; to appear on live television and help the team deliver the news and weather.

Dressed in khakis, with a blazer over his shirt and tie, Nolan came on during the 6 a.m. hour of News 4 Wake Up!. He appeared calm as he stepped onto the box behind the news desk, which made him the same height as the anchors, and smiled as he said hello to everyone watching from home. “I was pretty nervous, especially when I heard the countdown from the commercial break”, Nolan explained.

This young man’s broadcasting ‘career’ began in the third grade. He decided he wanted to join the school’s TV announcements, and was learning the ropes, when the fifth graders went on a field trip. “They were at Darien Lake, so they were short on people and I got to announce with a friend of mine that day”, said Nolan about his debut as an anchor. He continued working hard while in the fourth grade, and then became the “head anchor” as a fifth grader.

The skills Nolan has learned through public speaking have helped him in other areas of his life too. He told News 4, “when I started, I wasn’t the best speaker, and I said “um” a lot, so it has really helped me”. It have him the confidence to audition for the role of ‘Owl’ in the musical, Winnie the Pooh, which he was chosen for.

Sixth graders at Orchard Park Middle school do not appear on the TV announcements, but Nolan hopes he can prove he has what it takes to become one of the anchors in seventh grade. He has News 4’s vote of confidence already.