Skittles offering a little ‘trick’ this Halloween

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Skittles if offering customers a trick hiding in their treats this Hallows eve.

Mars is introducing Zombie Skittles this fall. The limited-edition candy will be marketed to those looking for some Halloween fun.

Each package includes a mix of six flavors. Five of them are your standard fruity flavors with Halloween-themed names like Boogeyman Blackberry and Blood Red Berry. But the sixth flavor is called Rotten Zombie. The candy maker describes it as an “utterly disgusting taste experience.”

Customers will not be able to tell which candy is the Rotten Zombie flavor because it will be hidden with the other flavors.

