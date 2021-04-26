Slow Roll returning to Buffalo on May 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Slow Roll is coming back, and this year’s first Monday night ride will take place in a week.

For now, Slow Roll Buffalo has only released the first half of its six-month schedule, since regulations on what’s permitted continue to change in New York.

10-mile round-trip rides will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature two stops for regrouping and learning about different parts of the city. Each ride has a unique route and theme.

“Slow Roll is going back to basics,” said Slow Roll Buffalo co-founder and board president Anthony Caferro. “We’ll look a lot like our first rides back in 2014-15 — smaller groups, hosted by local businesses, connecting communities by bike.”

The graphic below shows where rides will begin between May 3 and July 26:

