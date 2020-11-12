“Small Business Revolution” kicks off new season, featuring people and businesses of Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A TV show that helps give a boost to small towns kicked off its latest season- which features the people and businesses of Fredonia.

This is the fifth season of “Small Business Revolution”.

The first episode focused on Nyce and Clean Auto Detailing.

This is the first season that hosts Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman have had to help businesses through an additional challenge- COVID-19.

This episode of “Small Business Revolution” is on Youtube and the streaming service Hulu.