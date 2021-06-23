There’s a small memorial outside of KeyBank Center in honor of Rene Robert

(WIVB) – As of Wednesday morning, there’s a small memorial outside of KeyBank Center in honor of Sabres legend Rene Robert, who passed away after being hospitalized for a heart attack.

One of the members of the French Connection, Robert was a fan favorite during his playing days and even in retirement.

He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 1989 and his number 14 was retired by the Sabres in 1995.

Robert spent parts of eight seasons in buffalo. His 552 points are still the 6th most in franchise history.

Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula released a statement, saying in part, “He was a friend to us and to the entire organization and will be missed dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rene’s family during this difficult time.”

Robert was 72 years old.