Small venues in WNY concerned about possible capacity limits for reopening

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Like many small concert or live performance theatres in Western New York, the Riviera Theatre is patiently waiting to open back up to the public.

Chuck Antolina who’s the technical director at the Riviera Theatre says he’s not thrilled about the capacity limit on large venues which open February 23rd. Venues that can normally seat more than 10,000 people can open at 10 percent capacity.

Antolina says that’s not going to work for smaller places.

“10 percent just doesn’t allow for any kind of profitability. There’s simply no way,” he said. “In any industry is simply not doable.”

Officials from Shea’s Performing Arts Center also agree that’s not profitable.

“With the cost of all the performers, traveling, being accommodating, all the managers that travel with the show, all the managers that are local as well as musicians and the overall cost of having live theatre, it’s a very expensive venture,” Shea’s president Michael Murphy said. “Shows need to be playing at 80 to 90 percent capacity in order to make it economically feasible.”

While some venues say the capacity limits won’t work for them, other places say they’re up for the challenge.

“This whole experience has been about adapting and pivoting and finding ways to win so we’re going to keep doing that,” said Robyn Horn who’s the managing director of the Alleyway Theatre.

“If I could have a 100 or a couple 100 people in here I would be good to go,” said Christopher Parada who’d the executive director of the Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport. “I can get creative with whatever they allow us to do.”

Small venues agree thought that their businesses are inching closer to their reopening night.

“I am thrilled that there are opportunities for people to be able to be going out to the larger venues. It hopefully is a good sign of what is to come,’ Murphy said.