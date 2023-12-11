BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This next year’s Rockin the Downs Concert Series will include Canadian classic rockers, a visit from Kevin Bacon and his brother, and plenty of throwback tribute acts going back five or six decades.

Batavia Downs announced the lineup on Monday morning, with tickets set to go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Here’s who’s coming:

June 21 – Smash Mouth

June 28 – Barracuda (Heart tribute)

July 5 – April Wine, Carl Dixon (music of The Guess Who)

July 12 – Clay Walker

July 19 – Peace Frog (The Doors tribute)

July 26 – The Bacon Brothers

August 2 – Rumours (Fleetwood Mac tribute), Practically Petty (Tom Petty tribute band)

August 9 – 38 Special

August 16 – Tommy DeCarlo, Jason Scheff (music of Chicago), August Zadra (music of Styx)

When tickets are available, they can be purchased here.