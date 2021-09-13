(WIVB) – If you need a reason to smile this week, you can help out ECMC by buying a sweet treat.

“Smile Cookies” are back at Tim Hortons. One hundred percent of the proceeds from each $1 cookie in the WNY area goes to ECMC.

The cookies are on sale through Sunday.

Tim Hortons has been hosting the “Smile Cookie” campaign for the past 25 years, raising over $65 million for 625 different charities.

The chain says its one of the ways that store owners can give back to the communities they serve.

“Especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals need our assistance more than ever, so for us to be able to give back, with the sale of these cookies, and they have a nice smile on them so the kids like them, it kinda puts a smile on your face,” said Richard Sabin, district manager for Tim Hortons Niagara Falls.