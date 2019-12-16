Smiles light up Children’s Hospital as pillowcases filled with toys are delivered, son’s memory lives on

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are a lot of smiles at Oishei Children’s Hospital, thanks to your generous donations. Hundreds of pillowcases, filled with toys, were dropped off at the hospital, Monday.

This holiday season, WIVB Channel 4 partnered with Totally Buffalo, to collect thousands of toys for kids who are in the hospital. People donated at News 4’s live drive, and some made even made larger donations, sponsoring pillowcases for several children, and even entire floors at the hospital.

One of those larger donations came from a family who is giving back in memory of their son.

“It’s a difficult thing to do, but it’s how we keep him going,” Nadine Iannarelli said, “He would’ve loved this.”

The Iannarelli family loaded up some of the pillowcases they sponsored and got ready to distribute them on Monday. Each pillowcase of theirs had a tag on it that said, ‘In loving memory of Nick Iannarelli.’ About a year-and-a-half ago, Nick was killed in an accident. The toys inside the pillowcases were some of Nick’s favorites.

“We picked toys, such as LEGOs, and sports and Bills and Sabres,” Nadine said. “It’s meaningful to us because we think of him when we give these pillowcases out and we’re honored to be able to remember him this way.”

The Iannarelli’s sponsored seven pillowcases. A piece of Nick was in every one.

In all, more than 500 pillowcases, filled with toys, were donated in the ‘Make a Case for Kids,’ toy drive.

“We had high expectations, because we know how generous this community is, but it far surpassed anything,” Mary Friona-Celani said, the founder of Totally Buffalo.

Friona-Celani created the toy drive. She said, thanks to the overwhelming amount of donations, there are enough pillowcases and toys to go to every child at the hospital. But that’s not all. They’re also going to kids through Hospice, Gerard Place and Child and Family Services.

“This morning when I was bringing my daughter to school I said, ‘All of these cases won’t be in the house anymore honey,’ and she said, ‘Does that mean all the kids are fixed mom, we don’t need to fix them anymore?'” she said. “This is the best Christmas I’ve had in a long time, because giving back is the best gift.”