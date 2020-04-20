Smith Boys’ North Tonawanda marina gets $317,000 federal grant

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Smith Boys Marine Sales Inc. will receive $317,641 in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD).

The funding is for a transporter and a CNC plasma cutter.

The marina is one of 24 small shipyards in the country receiving grants through the Small Shipyard Grant Program.

According to MARAD, the funding is intended to help modernize the U.S.’s small shipyard to make them more efficient in constructing commercial vessels.

