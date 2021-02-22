Snow causing vaccine delivery delays, but counties aren’t missing a beat when it comes to putting shots in arms



Niagara County officials are asking folks to be patient and they say the inclement weather is mostly to blame for a delay in vaccine shipments.

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center canceled their vaccination clinics last week, because of the snowstorm. Those appointments were rescheduled for this week.

“The northeastern storm, apparently, put a major kink in the logistics in the supply chain,” said Joseph A. Ruffolo, President & CEO Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Ruffolo says they received over 1,000 doses on Monday. They’re planning to distribute those doses this week.

The Niagara County Health Department says, they didn’t get a shipment at all last week either, but they did get a shipment Monday. County officials say, the real issue isn’t the weather — it’s not getting enough vaccine in the first place.



“It’s been all over the place, it’s been 3,000 one week, 300 the next week, nothing the next week, 400 that week, 700 another week,” said Daniel J. Stapleton Niagara County Public Health Director. “So there’s no consistency and that’s really the problem.”

Meanwhile in Erie County, health department officials say the weather did impact vaccine deliveries, but there were no appointments scheduled. They received a shipment of more than 5,000 on Monday, and 1,600 of those will head to local hospitals for people with comorbidities.