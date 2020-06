(WIVB) – Summer is saved for some local athletes.

New York has added soccer to the list of sports given the green light to restart the week of July 6.

Brendan Murphy with the Delaware Soccer Club said that the team has 13 training sessions a week on Zoom, and they’re ready to get back on the field as soon as it’s safe.

Coach Murphy says that he plans on doing socially distant training for the first few weeks they’re back, and then easing into playing games.