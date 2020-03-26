Social distance hurting your dating life? A local matchmaking service is here to help

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Larry Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste,” has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(WIVB) – Is social distancing affecting your dating life?

A local matchmaking service is helping Western New York singles to book “online dates” through the Zoom app.

Matchmaking 2 a Tee will set up the dates for both people and work with them beforehand to make sure the lighting is good, the computer is set up properly, and other important details for a digital date.

“These are historic times in the dating world and Matchmaking 2 a Tee decided to embrace the moment and help people continue to date,” a press release from the business said. “People still need human connection. If a second virtual date is scheduled, we have many ideas for making it very special and unique and something they have never experienced.”

If you’re interested, visit www.matchmaking2atee.com .