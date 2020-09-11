Socially-distanced blessing held for two homes being constructed in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A socially-distanced blessing ceremony in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt neighborhood helped celebrate the construction of two homes on Thursday.

Buffalo Common Council president and pastor Darius Pridgen led the blessing.

The Fruit Belt Community Land Trust is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to add more affordable homes in the historic neighborhood.

Low-income families can buy the houses through Habitat Buffalo’s homebuyer program.

Pridgen says this is a great step for the community.

Construction on the homes is expected to be completed next year.